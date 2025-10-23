Mantle Minerals Limited Confirms Cash Return of Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Caeneus Minerals Limited ( (AU:MTL) ).

Mantle Minerals Limited, trading under the ASX code MTL, has announced a cash return of capital to its shareholders following the confirmation of shareholder approval. This update confirms that the necessary security holder approval was received on October 21, 2025, allowing the company to proceed with the cash return of capital, which may impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder value.

More about Caeneus Minerals Limited

Current Market Cap: A$14.47M

For an in-depth examination of MTL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue