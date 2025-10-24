Mantle Minerals Advances Exploration with Strategic Sale and New Targets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Caeneus Minerals Limited ( (AU:MTL) ) is now available.

Mantle Minerals Limited has completed the sale of Mt Roe Mining Pty Ltd to Northern Star Resources Ltd for AUD$13.5 million, retaining its core projects, Yule River and Pardoo. The company has identified eleven promising targets at the Yule River Project, with plans to conduct a ground gravity survey to refine drill targets for 2026. This strategic focus aims to enhance Mantle’s exploration capabilities and strengthen its position in the mining sector, potentially impacting stakeholders by advancing its exploration portfolio and increasing the value of its retained projects.

More about Caeneus Minerals Limited

Mantle Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing projects with potential for VHMS, orogenic gold, and magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE mineral systems, with a particular focus on the Yule River and Pardoo projects in Western Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$7.23M

