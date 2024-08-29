Manolete Partners Announces Full Year Results Presentation

Manolete Partners Plc (GB:MANO) has released an update.

Manolete Partners Plc, the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing firm, has announced an upcoming live presentation for shareholders to discuss the Full Year Results ending 31 March 2024. The event is scheduled for September 3, 2024, and will feature CEO Steven Cooklin and CFO Mark Tavener. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to submit questions and can register for the event online.

