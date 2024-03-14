Mannatech Inc. Announces New CEO and Continued Leadership Transition

Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) has shared an update.

Mannatech, Incorporated has announced the retirement of their CEO Alfredo Bala and the appointment of Landen Fredrick as the new President and CEO starting April 1, 2024. Fredrick, who has been with the company since 2006 and has a significant history of leadership roles within, will also continue his role as CFO until a replacement is found. Alongside his corporate responsibilities, Fredrick actively contributes to the M5M Foundation, a charity focused on aiding children. His promotion comes with a salary increase to $325,000 annually.

