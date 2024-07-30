Manhattan Corporation Launches $1.5M Share Offer

Manhattan Corporation Limited (AU:MHC) has released an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced a 1 for 2 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.5 million by offering new shares at $0.001 each. The offer, which is not underwritten, closes on 21 August 2024 and is being managed by 708 Capital Pty Ltd as the lead manager. The company advises shareholders to review the offer document and consult with professional advisers before participating in the offer.

