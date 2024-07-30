Manhattan Corporation Launches $1.5 Million Capital Raise

Manhattan Corporation Limited (AU:MHC) has released an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited is engaging in a capital raising venture through a 1 for 2 non-renounceable entitlement offer at $0.001 per share, aiming to generate $1.5 million for project development, with no underwriting involved. The offer is exclusive to qualifying shareholders, with a subsequent planned consolidation of securities at a 20:1 ratio. Funds are earmarked for drilling, geophysics, soils, and general corporate purposes.

