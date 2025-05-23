Mangoceuticals, Inc. Terminates Agreements with Key Partners

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( (MGRX) ) has shared an update.

On May 22, 2025, Mangoceuticals, Inc. entered into mutual rescission agreements with ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., Smokeless Technology Corp., and Strategem Solutions Inc., effectively terminating previous agreements with these entities. The rescissions involved the cancellation of shares and the return of intellectual property, with no significant penalties incurred, except for the retention of 50,000 shares by ArcStone for services already rendered.

More about Mangoceuticals, Inc.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates in the wellness and nutritional products industry, focusing on innovative delivery mechanisms such as oral pouches.

Average Trading Volume: 257,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.1M

