Mangoceuticals, Inc. Approves Key Amendments at Special Meeting

Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( (MGRX) ) has provided an announcement.

On March 17, 2025, Mangoceuticals, Inc. held a Special Meeting where shareholders approved significant amendments to the company’s Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan. The amendments included reducing the conversion and floor prices to $1.50 per share and removing certain dividend rights. Additionally, the issuance of shares to the CEO, Jacob Cohen, was approved, and the definition of Change of Control Transaction was adjusted to exclude the company’s subsidiary, Mango & Peaches Corp. These changes are expected to impact the company’s financial structure and governance, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Mangoceuticals, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 45.38%

Average Trading Volume: 93,387

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.7M

