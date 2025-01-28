Mangkon Road Limited Extends Offer Timeline for Greentech Acquisition

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Greentech Technology International Limited ( (HK:0195) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Greentech Technology International Limited, under the management of Mangkon Road Limited, is facing an extension in the Long Stop Date for a pre-conditional voluntary cash partial offer. This offer, facilitated by Quam Capital Limited, aims to acquire up to 204,900,000 shares. The date has been extended to ensure compliance with the Takeovers Code as the Offeror seeks required consents. Stakeholders are advised to await further announcements regarding the satisfaction of pre-conditions and the dispatch of the Offer Document.

More about Greentech Technology International Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €47.05M

