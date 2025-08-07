Mangalam Drugs Reports Quarterly Loss Amid Financial Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd. ( (IN:MANGALAM) ) has issued an update.

Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd. announced the approval of its un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a net loss of Rs. 1,372.80 lakhs for the quarter, compared to a profit in the previous quarter, indicating a challenging financial period. The results were reviewed by statutory auditors who did not express any modified opinions. This financial performance may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd.

Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other drug-related products. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and has a manufacturing facility in Vapi, Gujarat.

Average Trading Volume: 5,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.39B INR

