Mangalam Cement Ltd Announces Internal Share Transfer Among Promoters

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Mangalam Cement Ltd ( (IN:MANGLMCEM) ).

Mangalam Cement Ltd has announced a significant internal transfer of equity shares within its promoter group. Vidula Consultancy Services Limited and Rambara Trading Private Limited have acquired a total of 500,000 shares, representing a 0.91% increase in their stake, through an inter-se transfer from Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. This transaction, conducted under the SEBI regulations, reflects strategic internal consolidation, potentially strengthening the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Mangalam Cement Ltd

Mangalam Cement Ltd is a part of the BK Birla Group of Companies, operating in the cement industry. The company primarily focuses on the production and sale of cement and related products, catering to the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,161

Current Market Cap: 21.2B INR

For detailed information about MANGLMCEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue