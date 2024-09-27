Mandrake Resources Unveils 2024 Annual Report

Mandrake Resources Ltd (AU:MAN) has released an update.

Mandrake Resources Ltd has released its annual report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024. The comprehensive document includes detailed sections such as the directors’ and auditors’ reports, financial statements, and notes on the company’s performance. Key disclosures and financial data provide investors with insights into the company’s profitability, financial position, and cash flows.

