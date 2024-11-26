Mandrake Resources Secures Shareholder Support in Key Resolutions

Mandrake Resources Ltd (AU:MAN) has released an update.

Mandrake Resources Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting held on November 26, 2024. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, and approval of performance rights and auditor appointment, reflecting strong shareholder support. Investors may find these developments promising for the company’s governance and strategic direction.

