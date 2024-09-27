Mandrake Resources Reports Governance Compliance

Mandrake Resources Ltd (AU:MAN) has released an update.

Mandrake Resources Ltd has updated its corporate governance statement for the financial year ended June 30, 2024, which is available on their website. The statement, verified and approved by the board as of September 27, 2024, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. Any deviations from these recommendations are detailed in the statement along with the reasons and alternative practices adopted.

