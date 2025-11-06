Mandom Corporation Reports Increased Sales but Halts Dividend Payments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Mandom ( (JP:4917) ) is now available.
Mandom Corporation reported a 5.3% increase in net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with significant growth in operating and ordinary income. However, the company announced a revision to its dividend policy, deciding not to pay dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2026, which may impact shareholder returns.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4917) stock is a Buy with a Yen2690.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mandom stock, see the JP:4917 Stock Forecast page.
More about Mandom
Mandom Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the personal care industry. It primarily focuses on manufacturing and distributing beauty and grooming products.
Average Trading Volume: 686,701
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen106.2B
