Mandom Corporation Reports Increased Sales but Halts Dividend Payments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Mandom ( (JP:4917) ) is now available.

Mandom Corporation reported a 5.3% increase in net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with significant growth in operating and ordinary income. However, the company announced a revision to its dividend policy, deciding not to pay dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2026, which may impact shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4917) stock is a Buy with a Yen2690.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mandom stock, see the JP:4917 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mandom

Mandom Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the personal care industry. It primarily focuses on manufacturing and distributing beauty and grooming products.

Average Trading Volume: 686,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen106.2B

See more data about 4917 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue