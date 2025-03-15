Manba Finance Limited Appoints New Independent Directors at EGM

Manba Finance Limited ( (IN:MANBA) ) just unveiled an update.

Manba Finance Limited conducted its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 15, 2025, via video conferencing. The meeting, chaired by Independent Director Mr. Anshu Shrivastava, included the appointment of Mr. Nallepilly Ramaswami Parameswaran and Mr. Sujay Shantilal Jagani as Independent Directors. The company provided remote e-voting facilities for shareholders, with the opportunity to vote during and after the meeting. This EGM reflects the company’s commitment to compliance with regulatory requirements and its focus on strengthening its board with experienced directors.

YTD Price Performance: -17.08%

Average Trading Volume: 43,082

