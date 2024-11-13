Man Shun Group Eyes Tech Expansion with Zhongke

Man Shun Group (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1746) has released an update.

Man Shun Group (Holdings) Ltd. is exploring new business avenues by considering a partnership or acquisition with Nanjing Zhongke Micropoint Supply Chain Company, which specializes in Microdot technology. This move aims to diversify the Group’s revenue streams and integrate cutting-edge technology into its operations. Although discussions are ongoing and not legally binding, the company is actively seeking opportunities for growth and innovation.

