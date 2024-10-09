Man Sang International Schedules 2024 AGM

Man Sang International (HK:0938) has released an update.

Man Sang International Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on 31 October at 5:00 p.m. in Wanchai, Hong Kong, where directors’ reports, financial statements, and auditor re-appointments will be discussed. Shareholders will vote on re-electing directors and authorizing the board to fix their remuneration, as well as on resolutions allowing the company to allot and issue new shares up to 20% of its total share capital.

