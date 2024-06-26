Man King Holdings Reports Annual Financial Loss

Man King Holdings Limited (HK:2193) has released an update.

Man King Holdings Limited reports a challenging fiscal year, ending March 31, 2024, with a revenue of HK$338.5 million and a loss of HK$22.7 million. The company experienced a basic loss per share of HK5.42 cents, reflecting a notable decrease from the previous year’s profit. This performance contrasts with the prior year, where they posted a profit and higher revenue.

