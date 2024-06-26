Man King Holdings Prepares for Electronic Compliance

Man King Holdings Limited (HK:2193) has released an update.

Man King Holdings Limited is set to update its corporate framework to comply with new electronic communication requirements as mandated by the Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, effective from December 2023. These changes will be consolidated into a New Memorandum and Articles of Association, replacing the existing documents, pending shareholder approval at the AGM scheduled for 28 August 2024. A detailed circular regarding the amendments and the AGM will be issued to shareholders shortly.

