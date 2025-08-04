Man Group plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Man Group plc ( (GB:EMG) ) has issued an update.

Man Group plc has announced the purchase of 205,969 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing US$100 million share buyback program. This transaction, conducted on August 1, 2025, saw shares purchased at prices ranging from 163.10 to 166.90 pence, with a weighted average price of 165.14 pence. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, which will bring the total number of treasury shares to 109,788,584. This buyback initiative is part of a broader strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EMG) stock is a Hold with a £2.73 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Man Group plc stock, see the GB:EMG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EMG is a Neutral.

Man Group plc demonstrates strong financial health and cash flow generation, although technical indicators suggest bearish momentum. The firm’s reasonable valuation and positive earnings call sentiment support a moderate stock score, reflecting both strengths and challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EMG stock, click here.

More about Man Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 3,806,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.85B

Learn more about EMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue