Man Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Man Group plc ( (GB:EMG) ) has issued an announcement.

Man Group plc, a prominent investment management firm, has executed a share buyback as part of its ongoing US$100 million repurchase program. On October 22, 2025, the company repurchased 281,253 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging between GBp 201.20 and GBp 204.80, at a weighted average of GBp 202.88. These shares will be held in treasury, increasing the total treasury shares to 76,480,061. This move is part of a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EMG) stock is a Buy with a £240.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Man Group plc stock, see the GB:EMG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EMG is a Outperform.

Man Group plc demonstrates strong financial performance with impressive revenue and cash flow growth, supported by a stable balance sheet. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. The earnings call provided positive insights into strategic growth and record AUM, although increased costs and challenges in specific strategies were noted. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EMG stock, click here.

More about Man Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 3,597,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.28B

Find detailed analytics on EMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue