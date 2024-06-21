Man Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 130,000 shares at prices ranging from 247.2 to 251.2 US cents, with the average cost at 248.0651 US cents per share. The operation is part of a larger US$50 million share repurchase program that started on March 5, 2024. To date, the company has bought back 9,096,871 shares at an average price of 257.4923 pence each, with the newly acquired shares to be held in treasury.

