Malvern International Sees Growth Amidst Investments

Malvern International has reported a 22% increase in underlying revenues for the first half of 2024, amounting to £5.10m, despite a slight dip in underlying operating profits and statutory profit after tax compared to the previous year. The company saw a significant increase in student numbers for its University Pathways and Juniors ELT programs, although its adult ELT centres’ revenue remained flat. Looking forward, the company is optimistic about growth across all divisions in 2025, fueled by ongoing investments and strategic measures to improve performance.

