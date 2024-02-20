Malibu Boats Announces Executive Leadership Shake-Up and Strategy

Malibu Boats (MBUU) has released an update.

Malibu Boats, Inc. has announced significant leadership changes, with CEO Jack Springer stepping down and shifting to a consultancy role for up to four years. The company is actively seeking a new CEO while temporarily delegating CEO duties to an Office of the Chief Executive Officer comprising newly appointed Executive Chair Michael Hooks and President Ritchie Anderson. Hooks and Anderson bring extensive industry experience to their roles, with compensation adjustments reflecting their increased responsibilities. These leadership transitions are part of the company’s strategic evolution and have been publicly disclosed to ensure transparency with stakeholders and the market.

