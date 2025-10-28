Mako Mining Secures C$55.25 Million in Private Placements to Boost Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Mako Mining Corp ( (TSE:MKO) ) is now available.

Mako Mining Corp has successfully closed a C$40.25 million bought deal private placement and a concurrent C$15 million non-brokered private placement of common shares. The proceeds from these offerings will be used to ramp up operations at the Moss Mine, construct development assets, and for general working capital. This financial maneuvering positions Mako Mining to enhance its operational capabilities and potentially increase its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MKO) stock is a Buy with a C$8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mako Mining Corp stock, see the TSE:MKO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MKO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MKO is a Outperform.

Mako Mining Corp’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and a positive technical trend. The valuation is moderate, with a P/E ratio that suggests fair pricing. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits the analysis to these core components.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:MKO stock, click here.

More about Mako Mining Corp

Mako Mining Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production and exploration. The company is engaged in the development and operation of mining assets, with a market focus on expanding its operations and increasing production capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 118,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$616.8M

See more insights into MKO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue