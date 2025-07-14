Mako Mining Reports Record Gold Revenue and Cash Increase in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mako Mining Corp ( (TSE:MKO) ) has issued an announcement.

Mako Mining Corp announced record gold revenue of $38.1 million for Q2 2025, with a significant increase in cash reserves by $18.2 million, highlighting the profitability of its mining operations. The company plans to use this cash to advance its Eagle Mountain project in Guyana, indicating strong future growth potential.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MKO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MKO is a Outperform.

Mako Mining Corp’s strong financial performance, positive corporate developments, and healthy technical indicators contribute significantly to its high score. The reasonable valuation further supports its investment appeal.

More about Mako Mining Corp

Mako Mining Corp is a mining company focused on gold production, with operations at the San Albino gold mine in Nicaragua, the Moss Mine in Arizona, and the Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana.

Average Trading Volume: 74,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$426.3M

