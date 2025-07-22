Makita Corporation Completes Treasury Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Makita Corporation ( (JP:6586) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Makita Corporation has completed the repurchase of 1,024,700 common shares at a total cost of 4,594,442,200 yen, as part of a broader plan to repurchase up to 7,000,000 shares by September 30, 2025. This move is part of Makita’s strategic financial management efforts, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception positively.

More about Makita Corporation

Makita Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing power tools and related equipment. The company is known for its innovative products and has a significant market presence globally.

Average Trading Volume: 911,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1202.9B

