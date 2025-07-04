Makino Milling Machine Implements Restricted Stock Plan for Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Makino Milling Machine Co ( (JP:6135) ) is now available.

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to dispose of treasury shares as restricted stock for its directors, aiming to align the interests of directors and shareholders and incentivize sustainable growth. This move is part of a broader remuneration plan approved in 2022, which allows for the issuance of up to 38,000 shares annually to directors, excluding outside directors, to promote shared interests and corporate value enhancement.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6135) stock is a Buy with a Yen7700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Makino Milling Machine Co stock, see the JP:6135 Stock Forecast page.

More about Makino Milling Machine Co

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing advanced milling machines. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance corporate value through innovative remuneration plans.

Average Trading Volume: 237,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen276B

For an in-depth examination of 6135 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue