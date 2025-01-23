MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Makemytrip ( (MMYT) ) has issued an announcement.

On January 23, 2025, MakeMyTrip Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year revenue growth of 24.8%, with gross bookings increasing by 26.8% to $2.61 billion. Air ticketing, hotels and packages, and bus ticketing segments all saw significant growth, with adjusted margins rising by 20.0%, 24.9%, and 31.3% respectively. These results highlight MakeMyTrip’s strong performance and growth trajectory in the travel industry.

More about Makemytrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is a leading travel service provider based in India, offering a range of services including air ticketing, hotels and packages, bus ticketing, and other travel-related services. The company focuses on serving the Indian market and has a significant presence in the travel industry.

YTD Price Performance: -14.32%

Average Trading Volume: 530,068

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.93B

