Maiyue Technology Wins Key Tender for Edge Computing Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Maiyue Technology Limited ( (HK:2501) ) just unveiled an update.

Maiyue Technology Limited announced that its subsidiary, Nanning Maiyue Software Company Limited, has successfully won a bid for a project with Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Co., Ltd. This project, focused on edge computing cloud engineering, represents a significant step in Maiyue’s AI strategy, aiming to position the company as a leading provider of compute-as-a-service solutions in the domestic market. However, the company has not yet entered into a formal contract, and the actual contract value may vary due to market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2501) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maiyue Technology Limited stock, see the HK:2501 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maiyue Technology Limited

Maiyue Technology Limited is engaged in providing integrated Information Technology (IT) solution services, including the sales of hardware and software, warranty, upgrade, technical guidance, and maintenance services.

Average Trading Volume: 320,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$475M

For an in-depth examination of 2501 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue