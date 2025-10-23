MaireTecnimont’s NEXT-N Secures Major Contract for Nuclear Plant Design

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MaireTecnimont SpA ( (IT:MAIRE) ) has shared an announcement.

MaireTecnimont SpA, through its subsidiary NEXT-N, has secured a 70 million euro contract from newcleo SA to develop the basic design of a new generation nuclear plant’s conventional island and balance of plant. This initiative marks the launch of NEXT-N, which aims to create new intellectual property and provide technical services for nuclear energy and low-carbon chemistry. The project is expected to accelerate the commercialization of newcleo’s advanced modular reactor technology and integrate it with hydrogen and ammonia technologies, promoting zero-emission chemical production. The collaboration is set to transform the Italian supply chain and foster new skills in Italy and Europe.

