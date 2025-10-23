MaireTecnimont Achieves Strong Growth in 2025 with Strategic Expansions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MaireTecnimont SpA ( (IT:MAIRE) ) has issued an announcement.

MaireTecnimont S.p.A. reported significant growth in the first nine months of 2025, with revenues reaching €5.2 billion, a 26.7% increase, and EBITDA growing by 33.2% to €358.1 million. The company strengthened its order backlog to €13.9 billion and anticipates high-range revenue and margin growth for the year, driven by strong performance in its NEXTCHEM and Integrated E&C Solutions units, as well as strategic geographical expansions.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:MAIRE) stock is a Hold with a EUR13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MaireTecnimont SpA stock, see the IT:MAIRE Stock Forecast page.

MaireTecnimont S.p.A. operates in the engineering and construction sector, focusing on downstream energy projects and sustainable technology solutions through its NEXTCHEM division. The company is known for its expertise in gas monetization and industrial process digitalization, catering to evolving market dynamics.

Average Trading Volume: 404,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.1B

