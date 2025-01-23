Maike Tube Industry Appoints Kong Linglei as Non-Executive Director

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Maike Tube Industry Holdings Limited ( (HK:1553) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Maike Tube Industry Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Kong Linglei as a non-executive director effective February 1, 2025. Mr. Kong, with over 28 years of experience in business management and significant past involvement with the company, possesses substantial shares in the company and is regarded as a controlling shareholder, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

More about Maike Tube Industry Holdings Limited

Maike Tube Industry Holdings Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production and management of tube industry products. The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is committed to enhancing its market presence through strategic appointments and governance.

YTD Price Performance: -0.69%

Average Trading Volume: 27,777

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$624.7M

For detailed information about 1553 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.