Magontec Updates on Share Buy-Back Plans

Magontec Limited (AU:MGL) has released an update.

Magontec Limited has updated its announcement regarding the selective buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, moving the previously scheduled meeting date to February 5, 2025. This update is part of corrections to their earlier disclosures, indicating ongoing strategic financial maneuvers. Investors may find these changes indicative of Magontec’s current financial strategies and shareholder engagement.

