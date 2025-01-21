Magnum Mining Announces New Auditor Appointment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited has announced a change in its auditor, appointing Hall Chadwick as the new auditor following the resignation of UHY Haines Norton. This decision, made after a thorough audit tender process, is viewed by the board as beneficial for the company’s size and operations, aiming to enhance shareholder interests.

More about Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on the extraction and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,319,533

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.9M

