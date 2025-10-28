Magnum Goldcorp to Acquire Atlantico Energy Metals in Strategic Amalgamation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magnum Goldcorp ( (TSE:MGI) ) has issued an update.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. has signed an Amalgamation Agreement to acquire Atlantico Energy Metals Inc., aiming to consolidate its position in the mining sector. The transaction involves exchanging Atlantico shares for Magnum’s consideration units, and Atlantico plans a private placement to raise funds for the transaction and related expenses. The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and Magnum intends to transition its listing to the Canadian Securities Exchange post-transaction.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. operates within the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol MGI.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.17M

