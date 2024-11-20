Magnora ASA Sees Major Shareholder Exit

Magnora ASA (SVMRF) has released an update.

Magnora ASA has seen a significant shareholder shift as Hafslund Vekst AS sold its entire 6.8% stake in the company, generating around NOK 99 million. This strategic move allows Hafslund Vekst to refocus its investments on other Nordic projects, while Magnora’s remaining portfolio is now primarily outside the Nordics. The offering was managed by Pareto Securities AS, and no proceeds will go to Magnora ASA.

