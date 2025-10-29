Magnolia Oil & Gas Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( (MGY) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a decrease in net income and adjusted net income compared to the previous year. Despite the decline in product prices, the company achieved a record production volume, with a notable increase in production from its Giddings area. Magnolia returned a significant portion of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, maintaining a strong cash balance and an undrawn credit facility. The company plans to continue its current level of drilling activity and expects to close the year with record production levels, emphasizing its commitment to efficient capital spending and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (MGY) stock is a Buy with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock, see the MGY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MGY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGY is a Outperform.

Magnolia Oil & Gas scores well due to strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including record production and strategic acquisitions. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are moderate, balancing the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on MGY stock, click here.

More about Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is a company operating in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company is known for its efficient operations and high-quality assets, with a market focus on maximizing free cash flow and returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Average Trading Volume: 2,260,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.34B

Learn more about MGY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue