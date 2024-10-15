Magnis Energy Eyes Debt Acquisition, Advances Nachu Project

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (AU:MNS) has released an update.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd is in the process of potentially acquiring the debt of Imperium3 New York Inc, with ongoing bids and awaiting feedback from the debt holder. The company is also advancing discussions to develop its Nachu Project into an operating mine, alongside negotiations for graphite product off-take with Chinese end-users. These strategic moves are part of Magnis’s goal to support the green energy transition through its lithium-ion battery technology and materials business.

