Magnetite Mines Limited Unveils Top Option Holders

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited has released its Top 20 Holder Report, revealing that the largest option holders collectively own 64.45% of the company’s options, which are set to expire on October 2, 2027, and are exercisable at $0.30 each. The report indicates a significant concentration of ownership among a few key stakeholders, which could impact future stock market dynamics for the company.

