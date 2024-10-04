Magnetite Mines Director’s Shareholding Boost

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced a change in Director Paul White’s interests, with a significant acquisition of 402,043 ordinary shares and 648,894 listed options, resulting in a new total holding of 1,162,262 shares and 831,602 options. The options, expiring in October 2027, were valued using the Black-Scholes model, emphasizing no cash consideration for the newly acquired options. This change comes as a part of the company’s Rights Issue and Loyalty Options Offer.

