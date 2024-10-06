Magnetic Resources NL Unveils Expanding Gold Potential

Magnetic Resources NL (AU:MAU) has released an update.

Magnetic Resources NL has reported substantial growth in the LJN4 deposit with multiple high-grade gold intersections from recent deep drilling, signaling a significant expansion of the open pit and the potential for underground mining. The latest assays have produced impressive gold grades with thicknesses that suggest a bright future for resource enlargement. This advancement could lead to an increase in the estimated resources, not yet accounted for in the current economic study.

