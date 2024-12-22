Magnetic Resources NL Quotes New Securities on ASX

Magnetic Resources NL (AU:MAU) has released an update.

Magnetic Resources NL has announced the quotation of 18,890 new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), following the exercise of options or conversion of other securities. This move is likely to draw interest from investors keeping an eye on stock market opportunities, particularly those looking at growing resource companies.

