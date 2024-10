Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Malcolm Norris to its board of directors, effective October 16, 2024. While Norris holds no direct securities, his partner, Wendy Anne Collins, owns 8,554 fully paid ordinary shares in the company. This leadership addition could be pivotal as the company navigates future market opportunities.

