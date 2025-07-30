Magis S.p.A. Revises 2025 Financial Projections Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MAGIS S.p.A. ( (IT:MGS) ) has shared an announcement.

Magis S.p.A. has updated its financial expectations for 2025, projecting an EBITDA margin of around 14% and revenues of approximately 80 million euros, which diverges from analysts’ forecasts of an 18.7% margin and 85.5 million euros in revenue. Despite challenges like increased competition and rising raw material costs, Magis remains confident in its strategic positioning and has initiated measures to enhance competitiveness, including renegotiating supply contracts and optimizing costs, aiming for a gradual return to higher margins in the coming years.

More about MAGIS S.p.A.

Magis S.p.A., based in Cerreto Guidi, Tuscany, is a leading manufacturer of customized adhesive tapes and closure systems for body-care products for both children and adults. Founded in 1983, the company is known for its innovative approaches, such as hot melt coating on polypropylene and high-quality printing techniques, with a strong focus on environmental sustainability and market-driven research.

Average Trading Volume: 12,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about MGS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue