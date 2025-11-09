Magellan Financial Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) has shared an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 15,298,166 ordinary fully paid securities, with 40,000 bought back on the previous day alone. This buy-back initiative is part of Magellan’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFG) stock is a Sell with a A$8.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magellan Financial Group Ltd stock, see the AU:MFG Stock Forecast page.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focused on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both retail and institutional clients, with a strong emphasis on global equity and infrastructure strategies.

YTD Price Performance: -9.48%

Average Trading Volume: 565,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.59B

