Magellan Financial Group Announces Cessation of Securities

An announcement from Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) is now available.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd announced the cessation of 40,000 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective November 11, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning by optimizing its capital structure and possibly enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFG) stock is a Sell with a A$8.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magellan Financial Group Ltd stock, see the AU:MFG Stock Forecast page.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. It provides a range of investment products and services, primarily targeting institutional and retail investors.

YTD Price Performance: -9.48%

Average Trading Volume: 565,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.59B

