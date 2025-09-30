Magellan Financial Group Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) has provided an announcement.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd announced the cessation of 40,000 ordinary fully paid securities as part of an on-market buy-back program. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its share value and market perception by reducing the number of shares outstanding, which could benefit existing shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFG) stock is a Sell with a A$8.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magellan Financial Group Ltd stock, see the AU:MFG Stock Forecast page.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management and investment solutions. It is known for managing global equity and infrastructure strategies, catering to a diverse range of clients including retail investors, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals.

Average Trading Volume: 660,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.64B

