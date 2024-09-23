Magellan Financial Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Limited has actively engaged in a stock buy-back, purchasing a total of 6,825,093 shares to date, with 46,741 of those shares bought back on the previous day alone. The buy-back process is conducted on the market and serves as a regular update to the company’s ongoing financial strategies. Investors in Magellan’s ordinary fully paid shares may find this buy-back an important indicator of the company’s financial health and management’s confidence in its value.

